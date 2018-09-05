4 & 5 points calculation issue
If I NormalizeDouble() on 4 digits it round of 4th digit in my case I don't want to be rounded. I need to trim 5th digit or don't want to consider what ever it is.
I want to calculate my calculations on 4 digits. HOW TO ACHIEVE THIS?
how do you want the value to be?
DoubleToString()
- docs.mql4.com
how do you want the value to be?
DoubleToString()
I need double because I need to do calculation on it.
If I NormalizeDouble() on 4 digits it round of 4th digit in my case I don't want to be rounded. I need to trim 5th digit or don't want to consider what ever it is.
I want to calculate my calculations on 4 digits. HOW TO ACHIEVE THIS?
Did you tried to convert to string, rip off the 5th digit and convert it again to double?
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Hello,
in the above image
Exponential Moving average = 1.13688 > (EMA)
HeikenAshi Close = 1.13687 > (HAClose)
in my EA I have program condition if HAClose is less than EMA than do some work. I want to do this work on 4 digit basis like:
EMA = 1.1368
HAClose = 1.1368
now in this case HAClose in not less than EMA now HAClose == EMA.
If I NormalizeDouble() on 4 digits it round of 4th digit in my case I don't want to be rounded. I need to trim 5th digit or don't want to consider what ever it is.
I want to calculate my calculations on 4 digits. HOW TO ACHIEVE THIS?