a great profitable strategy but needs work
i have found it works best on the 15minute timeframe(for more frequent trades) and it works on all major pairs
Yes the WORM ZigZag Technique.
Marco vd Heijden:
Yes the WORM ZigZag Technique.
Yes the WORM ZigZag Technique.
do you know if its even possible to make an EA off this? or is there already one?
There are hundreds, if not thousands.
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=zigzag&module=mql5_module_codebase
Try the search function..No need to re-invent the wheel...
Search - MQL5.community
- www.mql5.com
Searching is based on morphology and is insensitive to case. All letters, no matter of their case, will be processed as lowercase. By default, our search engine shows pages, that...
Marco vd Heijden:maybe i haven't looked hard enough but i haven't been able to find anything like this as an ea
There are hundreds, if not thousands.
https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=zigzag&module=mql5_module_codebase
Try the search function..No need to re-invent the wheel...
So you looked through 19 pages already...
Fast.
The idea is to use any of those and adapt them to your personal needs.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello everyone that reads this. i must apologize about my bad English, as it is not my first language.
I was looking at a chart with a zigzag indicator and I looked at the W and M patters and there is a very profitable strategy using them if you use it right. I will try show you my strategy.
if you look at the zigzag it makes a clear W shape(in the center of the image)
so lets imagine the first two lines look confirmed and the price has dropped below the end of the first leg of the W you put a pending order on the middle leg of the W so the retracement of the first leg then once the third line is confirmed the trade is placed with a take profit of half the length in pips as the first leg
i'm sorry if this doesn't explain it much, this is for a buy call and the sell is exactly the opposite.
but please remember for a W the second drop(the third leg) must be lower than the first leg and the same goes for a M shape but the third leg must be higher than the first.
stop loss is the full length of the first leg
please ask questions as i wrote this very fast because i don't have much time but i will respond to questions if asked.
please try build this strategy to perfect it more. it would help us all out