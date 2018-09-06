Backtest trade hit stoploss even though price never went that far

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mysterious stop loss hit

Is it a glitch? But i can consistently reproduce it.

 
Wilson Wong:

Is it a glitch? But i can consistently reproduce it.

You are wrong. The price went to your stoploss. Not the BID price (chart is contains bid prices) but the ASK price.
 
Petr Nosek:
You are wrong. The price went to your stoploss. Not the BID price (chart is contains bid prices) but the ASK price.
Thanks for pointing it out.
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