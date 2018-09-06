Backtest trade hit stoploss even though price never went that far
Wilson Wong:You are wrong. The price went to your stoploss. Not the BID price (chart is contains bid prices) but the ASK price.
Is it a glitch? But i can consistently reproduce it.
Is it a glitch? But i can consistently reproduce it.
Petr Nosek:Thanks for pointing it out.
You are wrong. The price went to your stoploss. Not the BID price (chart is contains bid prices) but the ASK price.
You are wrong. The price went to your stoploss. Not the BID price (chart is contains bid prices) but the ASK price.
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Is it a glitch? But i can consistently reproduce it.