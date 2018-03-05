Experts: Auto news trader
And how to count the strengh of news?
News file is downloaded in to experts\files directory. File contains news in following format:
Date,Time,Time Zone,Currency,Description,Importance,Actual,Forecast,Previous
The news provider has already rated the news so all you have to do is change trade_x_news inputs to suit.
e.g if you only want news with high importance in the file set trade_high_news to true and all the others to false.
Hey born2trade,
Are you actively trading this and if so, how is it working?
And how to count the strengh of news?
you know what news the new URL, because as you no longer updates this information
And how to count the strengh of news?
News file is downloaded in to experts\files directory. File contains news in following format:
Date,Time,Time Zone,Currency,Description,Importance,Actual,Forecast,Previous
The news provider has already rated the news so all you have to do is change trade_x_news inputs to suit.
e.g if you only want news with high importance in the file set trade_high_news to true and all the others to false.
you know what news the new URL, because as you no longer updates this information
Hey born2trade,
Are you actively trading this and if so, how is it working?
For me it is working fine. Remember all it is doing is trying to catch the sudden movements that are generated by news events. So the key is the take profit..
it is more likely to get hit if you take 5 pips instead of 20. Play about with it on DEMO.. change the inputs.
what settings are you using - i cant get it to create any trades in backtesting
is it not possible to back test this? if not, iwill just put it on a demo and see how it goes
And how to count the strengh of news?
News file is downloaded in to experts\files directory. File contains news in following format:
Date,Time,Time Zone,Currency,Description,Importance,Actual,Forecast,Previous
The news provider has already rated the news so all you have to do is change trade_x_news inputs to suit.
e.g if you only want news with high importance in the file set trade_high_news to true and all the others to false.
you know what news the new URL, because as you no longer updates this information
born2trade
I have tried this for a week now and there is no action. The active/files directory is also empty. opening http://www.dailyfx.com/files/ manually brings error.
Is there anything that I have done wrongly, please explain how you got yours working.
born2trade
I have tried this for a week now and there is no action. The active/files directory is also empty. opening http://www.dailyfx.com/files/ manually brings error.Is there anything that I have done wrongly, please explain how you got yours working.
And how to count the strengh of news?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Auto news trader:
Author: Steven