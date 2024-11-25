Help ! Why i can't place orders ?

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Hi,

I have issue with my account (demo) at FXTM ECN MT4.

When i have make a sell order with TP (about 66 pips), MetaTrader hit an error, please help me correct this order.


Thanks.

 
Hi.
Maybe the value of tp is not valid. Which tool are you trading?
 
Touraj Amrabadi:
Hi.
Maybe the value of tp is not valid. Which tool are you trading?

Hi,

I'm using MetaTrader 4

 
Nguyen Van Tuan:

Hi,

I'm using MetaTrader 4

Contact your broker and send them the printscreen.

 
Nguyen Van Tuan:

Hi,

I have issue with my account (demo) at FXTM ECN MT4.

When i have make a sell order with TP (about 66 pips), MetaTrader hit an error, please help me correct this order.


Thanks.

You are using an ECN account, you must open the trade with 0.0000 SL and 0.0000 TP

After the trade is open then you can modify and set your take profit levels
 

Touraj Amrabadi #:
Hi.
Maybe the value of tp is not valid. Which tool are you trading? 



What do you mean? I'm on metatrader 5 and everytime i sell or buy i get a weird sound and the trade doesn't go thru what can i do? help me please

 
Any error messages in the toolbox Journal tab?
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