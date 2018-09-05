my EA wil execute the deals every 00:00:00 GMT+3. but why when subcribe to metatrader VPS my EA don't work since the beginning of sync ?

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Hello, 


Does anybody has the solution or experiences for my problems, i wonder that the VPS from metatrader has problem so that my ea can't execute deal at 00:00:00 GMT+3. 

at 00:32:00 the terminal log is auto send the terminal log as picture attached shown.


Thanks

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