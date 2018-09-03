Shifting Signal Subscription and Virtual Hosting from one account to other account

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How can I shift my signal subscription as well as virtual hosting subscription to my current account to my other trading account?
 
Shehzad Hussain:
How can I shift my signal subscription as well as virtual hosting subscription to my current account to my other trading account?

You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another, but not your signal subscription.


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