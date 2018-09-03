Many SMS alerts of same trade

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Hi all,

I am getting many alerts for the same trade... over and over again. Been happening for a while now?

Anyone else had this before?  Anyway to fix it so it sends only one?

Cheers Jonathan.



Same SMS

 
jseesahai3:

Hi all,

I am getting many alerts for the same trade... over and over again. Been happening for a while now?

Anyone else had this before?  Anyway to fix it so it sends only one?

From your image, push notifications is not the problem.
Your EA code is broken. It keeps modifying the TP value, for whatever reasons.
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
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The trading platform provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize it. Click " Options" in the Tools menu or press "Ctrl+O". Charts — common settings of price charts and parameters of objects management: object selection straight after creation, immediate object configuration, and docking parameters;Trade — default parameters...
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