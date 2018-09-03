Many SMS alerts of same trade
jseesahai3:From your image, push notifications is not the problem.
Hi all,
I am getting many alerts for the same trade... over and over again. Been happening for a while now?
Anyone else had this before? Anyway to fix it so it sends only one?
Your EA code is broken. It keeps modifying the TP value, for whatever reasons.
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Hi all,
I am getting many alerts for the same trade... over and over again. Been happening for a while now?
Anyone else had this before? Anyway to fix it so it sends only one?
Cheers Jonathan.