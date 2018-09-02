Horizontal oscillator
Horizontal oscillator
Is there an indicator that recognizes horizontal movement?
Alsaedi Hjaj M:Try sine wave oscillator
Horizontal oscillator
Is there an indicator that recognizes horizontal movement?
Try to find Simple Horizontal Grid Forex Indicator.
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