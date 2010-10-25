Experts: pSAR bug 4 - page 2
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I do not understand why this EA does not get the same results as you posted?
Made settings like yours on the report and ran my Backtest. Not a single trade.
Not sure what is wrong or you are protecting your code. If I can not duplicate, then this EA is not worth my time or efforts.
This one looks interesting, will check it out thank you!
I do not understand why this EA does not get the same results as you posted?
Made settings like yours on the report and ran my Backtest. Not a single trade.
Not sure what is wrong or you are protecting your code. If I can not duplicate, then this EA is not worth my time or efforts.
i had the same problem- i when i tested 30m for 3y time frame w otherwise all the same setting actually got a loss - on any other pair no trades were executed in backtesting.
Ehm... not all: it could have "deposit percent"-related lotsize.
I've noticed, that SAR can't work with no take-profit and I want to tell: SAR is a kind of indicator which is not purposed to work with any "take profits" - I want to open at reverse and close at reverse of the indicator, with no... y'know, it is SAR, Parabolic, not Stoch or MA...
Well, that's all. If,please, somebody here can fix it...
hi,
i am new to automated trading. did anyone test this strategy on silver? i did using SL 15 and TP 35. it looks like stop loss does not work on that, but results are great. can anyone give some proffesional feedback, as i do not believe, that it is possible in real