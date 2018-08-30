ffcal error time left
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Modify existing EA and make profitable in a time of 15 years. I created a set file that makes it profitable for a few years, so I'm looking for a developer who can make the strategy profitable over time. I do not accept repaint or other tricks, only seriousness and professionalism. I want to use previous version of EA (without wrong trend...
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I try to integrate the indicator FFC in Moving Average EA i coped all the indicator in the EA unless the indicator_chart_window and indicator_buffers
every thing is working fine unless the time left is shown 0