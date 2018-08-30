ffcal error time left

New comment
 

I try to integrate the indicator FFC in Moving Average EA i coped all the indicator in the EA unless the indicator_chart_window and indicator_buffers 

every thing is working fine unless the time left is shown 0 




 
https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
Modify existing EA and make profitable in a time of 15 years. I created a set file that makes it profitable for a few years, so I'm looking for a developer who can make the strategy profitable over time. I do not accept repaint or other tricks, only seriousness and professionalism. I want to use previous version of EA (without wrong trend...
New comment