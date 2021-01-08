Indicators: SHI Channel true
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Hi,
I have a keen interest for learning the codes of your SHI Channel indicator.
Will you explain to me about the equations PP = Low[2] -2 * Step & PP = High[2] -2 * Step?
Is PP a point of a chosen fractal & what is -2 ?
I reckon [2] is index array.
Also, by Step you mean Slope yes?
Thanks in advance.
Hi,
I have a keen interest for learning the codes of your SHI Channel indicator.
Will you explain to me about the equations PP = Low[2] -2 * Step & PP = High[2] -2 * Step?
Is PP a point of a chosen fractal & what is -2 ?
I reckon [2] is index array.
Also, by Step you mean Slope yes?
Thanks in advance.
Never mind..I got it.
Collector,
Thank you so much for this indicator. Seriously, I think is one of the best ever.
It sometimes highlights trends I did not even though about and is VERY VERY powerful!
Cheers!
David
Hi everyone,
I would like to add the SHI channel in my ea, but don't know how to. Basically if slope is >0 the buy and the opposite if slope is < 0.
Can someone advise ???
Its really very good indicator. Thank you very much :)
And what can we use another indicators with this one? BB? How do we improve Accurate? I mean with arrow signel
Thank you very much again and I'm very sorry about my English
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SHI Channel true:
Author: Collector