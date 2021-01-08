Indicators: SHI Channel true

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SHI Channel true:

Indicator SHI_Channel_true shows Barishpolts' dynamic moving channels in the chart in automated mode.

Author: Collector

[Deleted]  
How can i download it?
 
click here(above) :Download:
 SHI_Channel_true.mq4
[Deleted]  

Hi,

I have a keen interest for learning the codes of your SHI Channel indicator.

Will you explain to me about the equations PP = Low[2] -2 * Step & PP = High[2] -2 * Step?

Is PP a point of a chosen fractal & what is -2 ?

I reckon [2] is index array.

Also, by Step you mean Slope yes?

Thanks in advance.

[Deleted]  
aieditor:

Hi,

I have a keen interest for learning the codes of your SHI Channel indicator.

Will you explain to me about the equations PP = Low[2] -2 * Step & PP = High[2] -2 * Step?

Is PP a point of a chosen fractal & what is -2 ?

I reckon [2] is index array.

Also, by Step you mean Slope yes?

Thanks in advance.

Never mind..I got it.

 

Collector,

Thank you so much for this indicator. Seriously, I think is one of the best ever.

It sometimes highlights trends I did not even though about and is VERY VERY powerful!

Cheers!

David

[Deleted]  

Hi everyone,

I would like to add the SHI channel in my ea, but don't know how to. Basically if slope is >0 the buy and the opposite if slope is < 0.


Can someone advise ???

 

if anyone help me out, how can i get alert if price make breakout from mid-line

 
Good indicator, thanks for sharing
 
Dear sir
I used to use this for years on my window, now I change to MacBook, but can not add this SHI to any folder.
How can I add this to use on MT4 Mac IOS.
Thanks for your value time sharing
 

Its really very good indicator. Thank you very much :)


And what can we use another indicators with this one? BB? How do we improve Accurate? I mean with arrow signel

Thank you very much again and I'm very sorry about my English

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