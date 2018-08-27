External Triggers
dkamerond:
Or is there another way that i am not even considering out of pure ignorance?
not even sure what environment Sierra is, but am 99% sure the answer to that question is YES :)
two programs can communicate using internet or files operations, both much better/safer/routine than communicating by playing sound files.
that's like you and me communicate by fire and smoke signs. :)
Before i post a job i want to know if this is even possible.
Can an EA take external triggers?
For example i use Sierra Chart to plan all my trades and am able to make my own alerts and they can be set to .wav files or to sent an email or SMS. Is it possible to create an EA with some dummy .wav files that can trigger that EA to take a trade. If i set up an alert to sound 1 and the same alert in reverse to sound 2 could those sounds trigger the EA to take a Buy sell for 1 and a Sell trade for 2? Or is there another way that i am not even considering out of pure ignorance?
I have looked and not found anything to bridge the two programs so i believe it would need to be written as an EA or separate program to make it work.
If Sierra Chart can communicate using local sockets or local TCP connection, then it can send/received data from/to MT4/5
Thanks !!! i'll give some thought to wording and exact specifications and see if i can find someone that can do it. Is it ok to have coders from this site work on programs other than MT4/5 though?
Thanks !!! i'll give some thought to wording and exact specifications and see if i can find someone that can do it. Is it ok to have coders from this site work on programs other than MT4/5 though?
There should be no problem in my opinion. MQL5 will get their commission no matter what code is worked on.
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Before i post a job i want to know if this is even possible.
Can an EA take external triggers?
For example i use Sierra Chart to plan all my trades and am able to make my own alerts and they can be set to .wav files or to sent an email or SMS. Is it possible to create an EA with some dummy .wav files that can trigger that EA to take a trade. If i set up an alert to sound 1 and the same alert in reverse to sound 2 could those sounds trigger the EA to take a Buy sell for 1 and a Sell trade for 2? Or is there another way that i am not even considering out of pure ignorance?
I have looked and not found anything to bridge the two programs so i believe it would need to be written as an EA or separate program to make it work.