First buffer normal.. unlike others thereafter
You may see some shadowing with the image compression but a look at the indicator in MT4 is unmistakable
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So I had done four buffers in a sep win histogram and found something your eyes may deceive you to see that the first buffer displays correctly with sharp corners but every histo buffer thereafter, while presented with an empty value on the others, shows to have rounded corners.
Look at it with windows magnifier and you will see that I am right.