Experts: Random ZigZaG
Uhh thanks?
Dear Sir,
this is A EA in Very slow profit EA!
And high risk!
So...I suggect just for learning only!
in Real AC.really not good!
But this is A EA can not stop when this is already any trade order!!
else you will loss $$$
So..if you want stop,
Must at no trade at ALL.
If you can share the EA profit with me
I have a plan with my profit EA!
10,000 USD share with me half profit!
this EA is Call TailingPower!
Here is the Demo AC in Running
Beaverhead Financial Inc.
https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://www.masterforex.org/
Masterforex-Demo
NO Need to Download the New MT4
server : 193.33.71.43:443
Login : 4807634
Investor : p3ysuwm (read only password)
May ~ July take profit two double
Login : 4846127
Investor : fefx2yx (read only password)
take a look
then find me!
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Random ZigZaG:
Author: Lam K