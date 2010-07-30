Experts: Random ZigZaG

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Random ZigZaG:

Random ZigZaG

Author: Lam K

[Deleted]  

Uhh thanks?

Best Performing Forex Robot Testing

 

Dear Sir,

this is A EA in Very slow profit EA!

And high risk!

So...I suggect just for learning only!

in Real AC.really not good!

But this is A EA can not stop when this is already any trade order!!

else you will loss $$$

So..if you want stop,

Must at no trade at ALL.

If you can share the EA profit with me

I have a plan with my profit EA!

10,000 USD share with me half profit!

this EA is Call TailingPower!

Here is the Demo AC in Running

Beaverhead Financial Inc.
https://www.mql5.com/go?link=http://www.masterforex.org/
Masterforex-Demo

NO Need to Download the New MT4

server : 193.33.71.43:443
Login : 4807634
Investor : p3ysuwm (read only password)
May ~ July take profit two double

Login : 4846127
Investor : fefx2yx (read only password)

take a look

then find me!

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