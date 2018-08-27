Future Bollinger Bands predictions and drawing Indicator
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I tried the following code, iin the custom indicator of the bollingerband Where I want to forecast or predict the future one bollinger. See the code:
But I am getting the following image when I applied the bollinger band.:
Please help me in creating a forecast for the bollinger using MQL5.