System Sync
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System Sync
- www.qchartist.net
Entry (please use H1 timeframe instead of H4): - With template !system_sync: price is close from the Average Daily Range (ADR 1.1) blue marine line - With template !system_sync: price is above the Average Weekly Range (ADR 1.12) yellow line - With template !PRD_WWCCI: price is near past regression deviated (orange) higher band, fibo (white...
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This system will give you profitable signals on any markets. It works on all timeframes. You will need the free MetraTrader 4 software and copy all the following indicators and templates into the software. You will also need the free QChartist software. We will buy dips on uptrends and sell peaks on downtrends.
First download and install MetaTrader 4 and configure it with the broker of your choice.
List of MT4 indicators needed:
- 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor
- ADR lines Shinigami v1.1
- ADR lines Shinigami v1.12
- ATR_Channels
- fibo
- ftvcprdl
- Ichimoku
- Murrey_Math_MT4_VG
- past regression deviated
- realMACD
- Stepftvcprdl_v2
- Stochastic
- TMA+CG
- tscd
- Volatility.Pivot
- Weighted WCCI
List of MT4 templates needed:
- !PRD_WWCCI
- !system_sync
- 0Corona
- 0div
- 0tmacg
- jm adr murrey
Download these indicators and templates here: http://www.qchartist.net/trading_system/indicators_and_templates.zip
Then copy the .mq4 and .ex4 indicators in C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4\MQL4\Indicators\
Copy the .tpl templates in C:\Program Files (x86)\MetaTrader 4\templates\
Restart your MT4 software.
You will also need to use the Jupiter Saturn Cycle indicator available in QChartist software.
Download and install QChartist from http://www.qchartist.net/download.php
Rules of the System Sync:
Entry (sell signal on 4 hour timeframe with GBPCHF):
- With template !system_sync: price is close from the Average Daily Range (ADR 1.1) blue marine line
- With template !system_sync: price is above the Average Weekly Range (ADR 1.12) yellow line
- With template !PRD_WWCCI: price is near past regression deviated (orange) higher band, fibo (white) higher band and atr channel (pink) higher band
- With template !PRD_WWCCI: Weighted WCCI blue thick line is close from the higher red line
- With template 0div: stepftvcprdl cyan line is below the magenta line
- With template 0div: stepftvcprdl magenta or cyan line acts as a resistance for the orange line
- With template jm adr murrey: price is >= the orange +1/8 Ove orange line of Murrey Math
- With template 0Corona: the number "3" in a yellow circle is displayed on the bar (3_Level_ZZ_Semafor)
- With template 0Corona: TSCD red histogram > 0
- With template 0Corona: Stochastic 5,3,3 near 80
- With template 0Corona: RealMACD blue line is at least as high as the yellow histogram
- One of the 2 sinusoids with the highest amplitude is pointing down (QChartist fftspectro indicator)
- The sinusoid with the highest amplitude is pointing down (red) (MT4 spectrometer_separate indicator)
- With the QChartist software: detrended price is near a line of the Mercury indicator (resistance) (planet scale indicator)
In order to open the .csv MT4 charts from QChartist, you need to export .csv files from MT4 history center.
We put a Stop Loss of at least 100 pips.
Exit (Target Point) (with the sell signal):
With template 0tmacg:
- price reachs the Volatility.Pivot gray line
or
- stochastic 5,3,3 is near 20
or
- price reachs the Tma+CG middle dot line