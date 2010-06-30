Indicators: MA_monika_SAR
what's going on guys? this indicator (SAR or Bollinger on differnet timeframes) is coming on and on and on and on and.. any other ideas?
very good indicator
thank you
thank you
lastman:
very good indicator
thank you
very good indicator
thank you
thank you and good luck
As a remainder to all traders - one of the colors of the dots is BLACK.
So, you have to change Background of the chart (for example to GRAY) to be able to see those dots.
basisforex:
thank you and good luck
lastman:
very good indicator
thank you
very good indicator
thank you
thank you and good luck
HOW THIS INDICATOR WORKS????
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MA_monika_SAR:
Author: Leonid Basis