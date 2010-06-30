Indicators: MA_monika_SAR

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MA_monika_SAR:

2 indicators(MA_Support and Para_B) in 1. TimeFrame from M1 to H4.

Author: Leonid Basis

 
what's going on guys? this indicator (SAR or Bollinger on differnet timeframes) is coming on and on and on and on and.. any other ideas?
 
very good indicator
thank you
 
 
lastman:
very good indicator
thank you

thank you and good luck
 

As a remainder to all traders - one of the colors of the dots is BLACK.

So, you have to change Background of the chart (for example to GRAY) to be able to see those dots.
[Deleted]  
basisforex:
lastman:
very good indicator
thank you

thank you and good luck

HOW THIS INDICATOR WORKS????
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