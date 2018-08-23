Bug report: SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) returns SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED while symbol description "Trade" is "Full access"
Amy Liu:
MetaTrader 5
Symbol description "Trade" is "Full access"
But SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) returns SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED
MetaTrader 5
Version: 5.00 build 1881
09 Jul 2018
Server: GenesisMarketsLP-Demo
Symbol description "Trade" is "Full access"
But SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) returns SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED
I have also experienced the same thing, the problem is with the broker they have disable that currency pair.
Try contact your broker and explain to them the problem.
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MetaTrader 5
Version: 5.00 build 1881
09 Jul 2018
Server: GenesisMarketsLP-Demo
Symbol description "Trade" is "Full access"
But SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) returns SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED