Bug report: SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) returns SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED while symbol description "Trade" is "Full access"

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MetaTrader 5
Version: 5.00 build 1881
09 Jul 2018

Server: GenesisMarketsLP-Demo

Symbol description "Trade" is "Full access"
Symbol description "Trade" is "Full access"


But SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) returns SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED
SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) returns SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED

 
Amy Liu:

MetaTrader 5
Version: 5.00 build 1881
09 Jul 2018

Server: GenesisMarketsLP-Demo

Symbol description "Trade" is "Full access"


But SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE) returns SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED


I have also experienced the same thing, the problem is with the broker they have disable that currency pair.

Try contact your broker and explain to them the problem.

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