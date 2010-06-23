Indicators: Price Change Indicator

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Price Change Indicator:

A simple indicator that shows the price change, in pips, per candle.

Author: Shon Shampain

[Deleted]  
Hi,

Are you still around?


I find the principal of the indi very useful, but I wonder if you could add the following:
Instead of compareing the recent price with the previous bar (i.e. 1 bar back) I would like to compare it to "X" bars back in time.
What I mean is compare with maybe the closing price 15, 30, 45 or 60 bars back. Or what ever you find most usefull.
Note, it´s not a question of moving average X bars back. It should compare with THE BAR exactly X bars back!
The number of bars back should be optional in the indicator, so that you could easily compare different options.

Hopefully you understand what I mean, and I´m looking forward to hearing from you.

Best regards
lc4077lc
 

Hi your indicator is exactly what ive been looking for but i was wondering if you could alter the display so it is a histogram (Similar to below)??


Ideally "0" would be the candle open then the histogram shows how far up/down the candle has travelled.


Any help would be greatly appreciated.


marvelles@gmail.com

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