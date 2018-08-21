Im still waiting my Expert Advisor to be on the Market
Moatasem Arafah:
Dear Support,
I have published my Expert Adviser 10 days ago, and till now it did not go live !
Can you please tell me what is the problem ?
Thanks
This is not support but the members forum.
Contact the Service Desk about it, but it usually takes some days like Icham pointed out very well above!
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Dear Support,
I have published my Expert Adviser 10 days ago, and till now it did not go live !
Can you please tell me what is the problem ?
Thanks