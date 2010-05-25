Experts: 10 Point 3 v004 enhanced

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10 Point 3 v004 enhanced:

10 Point 3 v004 enhanced Expert Advisor

Author: Lam K

[Deleted]  

Will check it out now, thanks!

  
if (MaxTrades>12) mylotsi=NormalizeDouble(lotsi*MathPow(1.5,OpenOrders),2);
Lots sizes must be a multiple of lotStep and those aren't necessarily 0.01
    double  maxLot  = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT );       // IBFX=50.0
    double  LotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP);       // IBFX= 0.01
    double  minLot  = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT );       // IBFX= 0.10
...
lots      = MathCeil(lots.new /LotStep)*LotStep;
[Deleted]  

Hi klam2404,

I think your robot "10 Point 3 v004 enhanced" is excelent!! But it requires a little adjustment I guess... If you places a stop loss in the value of the input parameter "InitialStop" the robot does not work!!! Without this parameter, in a trend change, I've lost all the money in the demo account. In conclusion: It needs a stop loss on each transaction to avoid a fall to 0 and lose all the money.

Other example, you can use the test period between may 4 2010 to may 7 2010 and you'll see what I'm talking about:

This robot is awesome, really awesome, it wins quickly, only needs fix that... congratulations!!!

[Deleted]  
wescot2000:

Hi klam2404,

I think your robot "10 Point 3 v004 enhanced" is excelent!! But it requires a little adjustment I guess... If you places a stop loss in the value of the input parameter "InitialStop" the robot does not work!!! Without this parameter, in a trend change, I've lost all the money in the demo account. In conclusion: It needs a stop loss on each transaction to avoid a fall to 0 and lose all the money.

Other example, you can use the test period between may 4 2010 to may 7 2010 and you'll see what I'm talking about:

This robot is awesome, really awesome, it wins quickly, only needs fix that... congratulations!!!


I'm sorry, I correct: the stop loss is working well. The problem appears in large retractions after a very strong trend!! The robot should not launch transactions at that time or it should to trade in the retraction direction.
[Deleted]  

Hi klam2404,

Nice work!!!

Is their any optimum set for your EA or do you know what sets wescot2000 uses?

Thanks in advance,

TF

[删除]  

This is after all a simple Martingale with large StopLoss, so users beware!
I had posted on the other thread that I would add a value for InitialStop of 50 (500 on sub-pip)
After reading the code again I would make that 5 (50 on a sub-pip) as there are several factors that ramp up the total STopLoss distance
Also I would consider limiting the MaxOpenOrders to 5 or 6

For info on Martingales, see:-

http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/06/martingale.asp

http://www.forexproject.com/the-martingale-method/

FWIW

-BB-

[Deleted]  
wescot2000:
wescot2000:

Hi klam2404,

I think your robot "10 Point 3 v004 enhanced" is excelent!! But it requires a little adjustment I guess... If you places a stop loss in the value of the input parameter "InitialStop" the robot does not work!!! Without this parameter, in a trend change, I've lost all the money in the demo account. In conclusion: It needs a stop loss on each transaction to avoid a fall to 0 and lose all the money.

Other example, you can use the test period between may 4 2010 to may 7 2010 and you'll see what I'm talking about:

This robot is awesome, really awesome, it wins quickly, only needs fix that... congratulations!!!


I'm sorry, I correct: the stop loss is working well. The problem appears in large retractions after a very strong trend!! The robot should not launch transactions at that time or it should to trade in the retraction direction.
hi, what is the line to change to Edit C stop loss? thanks...
[Deleted]  

Does anyone of you know if it's available this EA for MT5?

Thanks!

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