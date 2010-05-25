Experts: 10 Point 3 v004 enhanced
if (MaxTrades>12) mylotsi=NormalizeDouble(lotsi*MathPow(1.5,OpenOrders),2);Lots sizes must be a multiple of lotStep and those aren't necessarily 0.01
double maxLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT ); // IBFX=50.0 double LotStep = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP); // IBFX= 0.01 double minLot = MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT ); // IBFX= 0.10 ... lots = MathCeil(lots.new /LotStep)*LotStep;
Hi klam2404,
I think your robot "10 Point 3 v004 enhanced" is excelent!! But it requires a little adjustment I guess... If you places a stop loss in the value of the input parameter "InitialStop" the robot does not work!!! Without this parameter, in a trend change, I've lost all the money in the demo account. In conclusion: It needs a stop loss on each transaction to avoid a fall to 0 and lose all the money.
Other example, you can use the test period between may 4 2010 to may 7 2010 and you'll see what I'm talking about:
This robot is awesome, really awesome, it wins quickly, only needs fix that... congratulations!!!
Hi klam2404,
I think your robot "10 Point 3 v004 enhanced" is excelent!! But it requires a little adjustment I guess... If you places a stop loss in the value of the input parameter "InitialStop" the robot does not work!!! Without this parameter, in a trend change, I've lost all the money in the demo account. In conclusion: It needs a stop loss on each transaction to avoid a fall to 0 and lose all the money.
Other example, you can use the test period between may 4 2010 to may 7 2010 and you'll see what I'm talking about:
This robot is awesome, really awesome, it wins quickly, only needs fix that... congratulations!!!
I'm sorry, I correct: the stop loss is working well. The problem appears in large retractions after a very strong trend!! The robot should not launch transactions at that time or it should to trade in the retraction direction.
Hi klam2404,
Nice work!!!
Is their any optimum set for your EA or do you know what sets wescot2000 uses?
Thanks in advance,
TF
This is after all a simple Martingale with large StopLoss, so users beware!
I had posted on the other thread that I would add a value for InitialStop of 50 (500 on sub-pip)
After reading the code again I would make that 5 (50 on a sub-pip) as there are several factors that ramp up the total STopLoss distance
Also I would consider limiting the MaxOpenOrders to 5 or 6
For info on Martingales, see:-
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/06/martingale.asp
http://www.forexproject.com/the-martingale-method/
FWIW
-BB-
Hi klam2404,
I think your robot "10 Point 3 v004 enhanced" is excelent!! But it requires a little adjustment I guess... If you places a stop loss in the value of the input parameter "InitialStop" the robot does not work!!! Without this parameter, in a trend change, I've lost all the money in the demo account. In conclusion: It needs a stop loss on each transaction to avoid a fall to 0 and lose all the money.
Other example, you can use the test period between may 4 2010 to may 7 2010 and you'll see what I'm talking about:
This robot is awesome, really awesome, it wins quickly, only needs fix that... congratulations!!!
I'm sorry, I correct: the stop loss is working well. The problem appears in large retractions after a very strong trend!! The robot should not launch transactions at that time or it should to trade in the retraction direction.
Does anyone of you know if it's available this EA for MT5?
Thanks!
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10 Point 3 v004 enhanced:
Author: Lam K