What Time Zone am I looking at?!

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It's 7:57 am in New York and I'm getting price movement as of 14:57. Does this originate in Moscow, where it is currently 2:47 pm? Confused!
 
Douglass Pinkard:
It's 7:57 am in New York and I'm getting price movement as of 14:57. Does this originate in Moscow, where it is currently 2:47 pm? Confused!

This is your broker server time GMT+3.

 
All markets work in Tel Aviv time because of the bankster mafia.
 
kypa:
All markets work in Tel Aviv time because of the bankster mafia.

Smilling

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