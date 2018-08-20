What Time Zone am I looking at?!
It's 7:57 am in New York and I'm getting price movement as of 14:57. Does this originate in Moscow, where it is currently 2:47 pm? Confused!
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Douglass Pinkard:
It's 7:57 am in New York and I'm getting price movement as of 14:57. Does this originate in Moscow, where it is currently 2:47 pm? Confused!
It's 7:57 am in New York and I'm getting price movement as of 14:57. Does this originate in Moscow, where it is currently 2:47 pm? Confused!
This is your broker server time GMT+3.
All markets work in Tel Aviv time because of the bankster mafia.
kypa:
All markets work in Tel Aviv time because of the bankster mafia.
All markets work in Tel Aviv time because of the bankster mafia.
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