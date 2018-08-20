why candles appear above dashboard indicator?

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Hi, i am using a dashboard indicator but the problem is that candles appear on its front and preventing me to see the indicator. how can i fix that?
 
adnan wasim:
Hi, i am using a dashboard indicator but the problem is that candles appear on its front and preventing me to see the indicator. how can i fix that?

Hi,

Go to the properties of the chart and uncheck "Chart on foreground" :

 
Thank You very much :)
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