Download failure

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Hi, after clicking on an EA to download, everytime it appears with a web page which states the address wasnt understood. Does anyone know why this occurs?Problem Loading Page
 
joolzski:
Hi, after clicking on an EA to download, everytime it appears with a web page which states the address wasnt understood. Does anyone know why this occurs?

Hi,

You can use the Market tab in Metatrader Terminal in order to download the EA instead of Firefox :


 
If it still doesn't work then there's probably some sort of problem on the other end.
 
Diana Jackson:
If it still doesn't work then there's probably some sort of problem on the other end.

Seems, MQ is fixing and upgrading something.

 
Ok thanks will try that. :))
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