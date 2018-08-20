Download failure
Hi, after clicking on an EA to download, everytime it appears with a web page which states the address wasnt understood. Does anyone know why this occurs?
- Can't download anything from market in MT4.
- Unable to download indicators
- MQL5.com web site is down?
joolzski:
Hi, after clicking on an EA to download, everytime it appears with a web page which states the address wasnt understood. Does anyone know why this occurs?
Hi, after clicking on an EA to download, everytime it appears with a web page which states the address wasnt understood. Does anyone know why this occurs?
Hi,
You can use the Market tab in Metatrader Terminal in order to download the EA instead of Firefox :
If it still doesn't work then there's probably some sort of problem on the other end.
Diana Jackson:
If it still doesn't work then there's probably some sort of problem on the other end.
If it still doesn't work then there's probably some sort of problem on the other end.
Seems, MQ is fixing and upgrading something.
Ok thanks will try that. :))
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