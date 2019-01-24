Why do I love MT5 ? (seen from the user side).

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  • One of the advantages is about scale (time frame)
    MT5 gives us the opportunity to get more complete and unique chart patterns for each time frame.
    If you are an experienced trader, this is what you really need.




    • MT5. Once you try it, you love it.

Example.
We will think a thousand times to sell EURUSD on Friday if we have previously seen this chart pattern. 
Because rising from the support to the resistance level as key breakout is very clear.

You should not hesitate to install MT5 on your computer,
and let's start it :)
Have a nice weekend.
 
Yohana Parmi:
  • One of the advantages is about scale (time frame)
    MT5 gives us the opportunity to get more complete and unique chart patterns for each time frame.
    If you are an experienced trader, this is what you really need.

I strongly agree.  Those timeframes are very helpful for multi timeframe analysis.

8h or 12h timeframes often work too and that means you can expect big profit :)

 
yogureee:

I strongly agree.  Those timeframes are very helpful for multi timeframe analysis.

8h or 12h timeframes often work too and that means you can expect big profit :)

Yes you're right.
I agree with you. :)

Yohana Parmi:
Example.
We will think a thousand times to sell EURUSD on Friday if we have previously seen this chart pattern. 
Because rising from the support to the resistance level as key breakout is very clear.

I agree because there is also the challenge on Turkey will effect EUR. :)

 
yogureee:

I strongly agree.  Those timeframes are very helpful for multi timeframe analysis.

8h or 12h timeframes often work too and that means you can expect big profit :)

Just now I take a look 8h,
surprisingly I got a very good swing style on 8h from you :)

Many thanks

 
Abraham Adil Setiawan:

I agree because there is also the challenge on Turkey will effect EUR. :)

A peaceful world is the dream of all of us.
Please don't stop praying :)

 
that's indeed a great feature i've never noticed/read about before your post. thanks you dear @Yohana  for the tips :)
 
Icham Aidibe:
that's indeed a great feature i've never noticed/read about before your post. thanks you dear @Yohana  for the tips :)

Ohh.. thank you,
I appreciate that :)

 
Thanks Yohana. Thanks for sharing the knowledge.
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I like in MT5, backtest report.

You can analise what day/hours/month give you profit and what day you don't need trading.

With this analise I improve my EA, thanks MT5.

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