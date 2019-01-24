Why do I love MT5 ? (seen from the user side).
- One of the advantages is about scale (time frame).
MT5 gives us the opportunity to get more complete and unique chart patterns for each time frame.
If you are an experienced trader, this is what you really need.
I strongly agree. Those timeframes are very helpful for multi timeframe analysis.
8h or 12h timeframes often work too and that means you can expect big profit :)
I strongly agree. Those timeframes are very helpful for multi timeframe analysis.
8h or 12h timeframes often work too and that means you can expect big profit :)
Yes you're right.
I agree with you. :)
Example.
We will think a thousand times to sell EURUSD on Friday if we have previously seen this chart pattern.
Because rising from the support to the resistance level as key breakout is very clear.
I agree because there is also the challenge on Turkey will effect EUR. :)
I strongly agree. Those timeframes are very helpful for multi timeframe analysis.
8h or 12h timeframes often work too and that means you can expect big profit :)
Just now I take a look 8h,
surprisingly I got a very good swing style on 8h from you :)
Many thanks
I agree because there is also the challenge on Turkey will effect EUR. :)
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MT5 gives us the opportunity to get more complete and unique chart patterns for each time frame.
If you are an experienced trader, this is what you really need.