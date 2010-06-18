Experts: FSC EA + SDL EA
hi
The file 'new fscea' is an ea, but what is the ProPan? how can i use it?
Also could you describe little bit more your EA and ideally put some screenshot? thanks
David
hi
The file 'new fscea' is an ea, but what is the ProPan? how can i use it?
Hi Brayt,
I ran the "new fscea" EA in Strategy Tester and did not have good results. I then looked at the code and I think one of the signs in the Buy/Sell formula needs to be reversed. I got much better results when I reversed the sign. I believe for Buys - MacdCurrent needs to be above Zero (0) and Sells need to be below Zero(0):
Original Buy
if(MacdCurrent<0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && (......rest of code)
Reversed Sign -
if(MacdCurrent>0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && (......rest of code)
Original Sell
if(MacdCurrent>0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && (......rest of code)
Reversed Sign -
if(MacdCurrent<0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && (......rest of code)
Here is the results for the original Buy/Sell code and the results of the reversed Buy/Sell Code below it.:
The results look more promising, tho I did not test it extensively on different TF's or other pairs.
Hope this helps everyone,
Robert
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FSC EA + SDL EA:
Author: ChuQ Dennis