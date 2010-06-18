Experts: FSC EA + SDL EA

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FSC EA + SDL EA:

Forex Second Chance EA is a modification of Moving Average Convergence Divergence EA. Here, I have included "TrendShift" to the parameters and it is doing good.

Author: ChuQ Dennis

 

hi

The file 'new fscea' is an ea, but what is the ProPan? how can i use it?

 

Also could you describe little bit more your EA and ideally put some screenshot? thanks

David

 
adaheem:

hi

The file 'new fscea' is an ea, but what is the ProPan? how can i use it?


Hi Brayt,

I ran the "new fscea" EA in Strategy Tester and did not have good results. I then looked at the code and I think one of the signs in the Buy/Sell formula needs to be reversed. I got much better results when I reversed the sign. I believe for Buys - MacdCurrent needs to be above Zero (0) and Sells need to be below Zero(0):

Original Buy

if(MacdCurrent<0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && (......rest of code)

Reversed Sign -

if(MacdCurrent>0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && (......rest of code)

Original Sell

if(MacdCurrent>0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && (......rest of code)

Reversed Sign -

if(MacdCurrent<0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && (......rest of code)

Here is the results for the original Buy/Sell code and the results of the reversed Buy/Sell Code below it.:

The results look more promising, tho I did not test it extensively on different TF's or other pairs.

Hope this helps everyone,

Robert

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