indicator on chart
Yep. Open up a chart, then add whatever you want to the chart. When your setup is done,Right click on the Chart and Click 'Template -> Save Template'. Click on Default.Tpl and save.
Now all your newly opened charts will look the same
tks a lot
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Is possible a specific indicator open automatically on chart every time I open a chart? Or I must every time drop indicator at chart?
Exampe: I open eurusd and indicator tick opens together.
Tks