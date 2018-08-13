indicator on chart

New comment
 

Is possible a specific indicator open automatically on chart every time I open a chart? Or I must every time drop indicator at chart?


Exampe: I open eurusd and indicator tick opens together.


Tksindicator tick

 

Yep.  Open up a chart, then add whatever you want to the chart.  When your setup is done,Right click on the Chart and Click 'Template -> Save Template'.  Click on Default.Tpl and save.

Now all your newly opened charts will look the same

 
tks a lot
New comment