OrderSend failed with error #130 - page 3

New comment
 
Vitalii Ananev:

See the log messages, most of the errors are not correct SL

While debugging how can I see log?

 
kumaillakhani:

While debugging how can I see log?

Run the expert Advisor in the strategy tester. There will be a "Journal" tab. In it are written all of the messages Print()


123
New comment