OrderSend failed with error #130 - page 3
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See the log messages, most of the errors are not correct SL
While debugging how can I see log?
While debugging how can I see log?
Run the expert Advisor in the strategy tester. There will be a "Journal" tab. In it are written all of the messages Print()