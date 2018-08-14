MACD is giving different values in MQL5 code then front-end.
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Hi all, I am using MACD indicator in MQL5. The problem I am facing is MACD is giving different values in code then front-end.
But the value I received in code is as follows:
-0.02428525001140258
please help.
Thanks