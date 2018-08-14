MACD is giving different values in MQL5 code then front-end.

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Hi all, I am using MACD indicator in MQL5. The problem I am facing is MACD is giving different values in code then front-end.

MACD


But the value I received in code is as follows: 

-0.02428525001140258

please help.

Thanks

 
And your code is ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
And your code is ?


Thanks Alain, I managed to get the issue resolved. I was selecting histogram buffer instead of signal.

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