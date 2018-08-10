ticks
Jhennifher:
Is It possible see tick chart instead of price chart?
At images, first is tick chart; It I can see just one by one clicking on market view.
I´d like see this as I see price charts, more than one at same time.
No, you can't see tick prices as a price chart.
No, You can't sorry
is It possible some developer do that?
Jhennifher:
Is It possible see tick chart instead of price chart?
At images, first is tick chart; It I can see just one by one clicking on market view.
I´d like see this as I see price charts, more than one at same time.
Yes - in separate window of the chart using tick indicators (there are a lot of them in Codebase - free to download and free to use).
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is It possible see tick chart instead of price chart?
At images, first is tick chart; It I can see just one by one clicking on market view.
I´d like see this as I see price charts, more than one at same time.