ticks

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Is It possible see tick chart instead of price chart?

At images, first is tick chart; It I can see just one by one clicking on market view.

I´d like see this as I see price charts, more than one at same time.





ticksprice 

 
Jhennifher:

Is It possible see tick chart instead of price chart?

At images, first is tick chart; It I can see just one by one clicking on market view.

I´d like see this as I see price charts, more than one at same time.





 

No, you can't see tick prices as a price chart.

 
No, You can't sorry
 
is It possible some developer do that?
 
Jhennifher:

Is It possible see tick chart instead of price chart?

At images, first is tick chart; It I can see just one by one clicking on market view.

I´d like see this as I see price charts, more than one at same time.

 

 Yes - in separate window of the chart using tick indicators (there are a lot of them in Codebase - free to download and free to use).

 
Sergey Golubev:

 Yes - in separate window of the chart using tick indicators (there are a lot of them in Codebase - free to download and free to use).

tks, I will check this

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