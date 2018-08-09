StopsLevel()

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Hi all,

I am new to mql5 and the forum, so apologies if this thread is created in the wrong place.  I have also searched for solution to the problem I have, but can't find anything.

I am trying to write a script to place market order (for immediate execution) with stop loss in place and am using StopsLevel() from SymbolInfo to get the brokers minimun stop value, as per documentation -

but when I test the function with a test script -

it returns zero -


Any help or advice would be gratefully received!

Thanks in advance,

Paul

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
p029:

but when I test the function with a test script -

it returns zero -

most broker (normally ecn account), offer StopLevel = 0.
so it's normal.

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