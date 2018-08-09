StopsLevel()
p029:
but when I test the function with a test script -
it returns zero -
most broker (normally ecn account), offer StopLevel = 0.
so it's normal.
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Hi all,
I am new to mql5 and the forum, so apologies if this thread is created in the wrong place. I have also searched for solution to the problem I have, but can't find anything.
I am trying to write a script to place market order (for immediate execution) with stop loss in place and am using StopsLevel() from SymbolInfo to get the brokers minimun stop value, as per documentation -
but when I test the function with a test script -
it returns zero -
Any help or advice would be gratefully received!
Thanks in advance,
Paul