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hi, how is possible take out these flags?
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Calendar - right mouse click - and - 

Calendar

 
Sergey Golubev:

Calendar - right mouse click - and - 


It is nice, tks


is it It possible filter the most iportants events?

 
Jhennifher:

It is nice, tks


is it It possible filter the most iportants events?

I am not sure .. but I think - not.
But you can use lower timeframe (M5 for example) to see them on the chart in comfortable way.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I am not sure .. but I think - not.
But you can use lower timeframe (M5 for example) to see them on the chart in comfortable way.

tks

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