flags
hi, how is possible take out these flags?
Files:
Screenshot_1.jpg 59 kb
Sergey Golubev:
Calendar - right mouse click - and -
It is nice, tks
is it It possible filter the most iportants events?
Jhennifher:
It is nice, tks
is it It possible filter the most iportants events?
I am not sure .. but I think - not.
But you can use lower timeframe (M5 for example) to see them on the chart in comfortable way.
Sergey Golubev:
I am not sure .. but I think - not.
I am not sure .. but I think - not.
But you can use lower timeframe (M5 for example) to see them on the chart in comfortable way.
tks
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