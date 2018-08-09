un-needed lines on Stochastic
Hello there,
I am working on a indicator in which i could switch between oscillators indicators ; and i am implementing the indicators but i have a problem with the stochastic.
Undesired lines are drawn ;
i need them not to be drawn BUT with no level set in #property
....i didn't succed to do it.
I tried with "DRAW_NONE", "NULL"...etc
I need your help please.
Here is the screen shot :
And here is the Stochactic indicator's code :
Hi dear,
Which lines do you mean?
Level Lines?
Hi dear,
Which lines do you mean?
Level Lines?
It's the black line swan in the screen shot (just above the stochastic).
Hello there,
I am working on a indicator in which i could switch between oscillators indicators ; and i am implementing the indicators but i have a problem with the stochastic.
Undesired lines are drawn ;
i need them not to be drawn BUT with no level set in #property
....i didn't succed to do it.
I tried with "DRAW_NONE", "NULL"...etc
I need your help please.
Here is the screen shot :
And here is the Stochactic indicator's code :
Your problem is in indexing. I've attached an updated code. Hope it helps.
Thank you for your help.
Now i can see where the problem came from.
But my problem still remain because, i need the "original" indexing i gave, because there are others indicators / Buffers, before the stochastic.
How can i keep your result with my indexing ?
Still need help.
Regards.
Thank you for your help.
Now i can see where the problem came from.
But my problem still remain because, i need the "original" indexing i gave, because there are others indicators / Buffers, before the stochastic.
How can i keep your result with my indexing ?
Still need help.
Regards.
Without your broken code I can't help you. If you want you can send me your whole code and I will try to fix it.
Without your broken code I can't help you. If you want you can send me your whole code and I will try to fix it.
Really perfect.
Thank you very for your kind help.
: )
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Hello there,
I am working on a indicator in which i could switch between oscillators indicators ; and i am implementing the indicators but i have a problem with the stochastic.
Undesired lines are drawn ;
i need them not to be drawn BUT with no level set in #property
....i didn't succed to do it.
I tried with "DRAW_NONE", "NULL"...etc
I need your help please.
Here is the screen shot :
And here is the Stochactic indicator's code :