How to place varying close prices for same order

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On Ninja Trader, I can easily buy 2 lots, sell one after say 10 pips and then let the other one run.  How do I do this here?
 
Lore888:
On Ninja Trader, I can easily buy 2 lots, sell one after say 10 pips and then let the other one run.  How do I do this here?

You can do that by partially close your trade. Right click on the trade: Modify order >> Volume: the part you want to close >> Type: market execution >> Close (yellow button).

 
Lore888:
On Ninja Trader, I can easily buy 2 lots, sell one after say 10 pips and then let the other one run.  How do I do this here?

Same here - 




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read the instruction please - MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual

MetaTrader 5 Help
MetaTrader 5 Help
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All types of orders are available in the platform, including market, pending and stop-orders. With such a diversity of order types and available execution modes, traders can implement various trading strategies for successful performance in the currency markets and stock exchanges. You will certainly appreciate the functionality of the mobile...
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