How to place varying close prices for same order
On Ninja Trader, I can easily buy 2 lots, sell one after say 10 pips and then let the other one run. How do I do this here?
- Close By - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for Android
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Lore888:
On Ninja Trader, I can easily buy 2 lots, sell one after say 10 pips and then let the other one run. How do I do this here?
On Ninja Trader, I can easily buy 2 lots, sell one after say 10 pips and then let the other one run. How do I do this here?
You can do that by partially close your trade. Right click on the trade: Modify order >> Volume: the part you want to close >> Type: market execution >> Close (yellow button).
Lore888:
On Ninja Trader, I can easily buy 2 lots, sell one after say 10 pips and then let the other one run. How do I do this here?
On Ninja Trader, I can easily buy 2 lots, sell one after say 10 pips and then let the other one run. How do I do this here?
Same here -
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read the instruction please - MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
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