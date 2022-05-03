Indicators: Elliott Waves Indicator - page 2
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Hi cmillion and others,
many thanks for your indicator - looks really great!
But my metatrader/metaeditor not supporting azbuka - when in text azbuka, editor show just"??????????????".
I try modification you indicator for my usage (your code from http://codebase.mql4.com/source/19928), but gain is with many errors (attached) - I'm absolutly secular.
Can anybody help me with this PLEAS??
Thanks a lot.
Best regards,
Lubos
PS: excuse my bad English pleas. (I'm from Czech)
Hi,
has anybody this indicator working with english text-names? Where can I download the hole code?
Hi,
has anybody this indicator working with english text-names? Where can I download the hole code?
Its working, just download and test it
Does your indicator work on NinjaTrader 7 or 8?
Does your indicator work on NinjaTrader 7 or 8?
Does any mt4 code work on ninjatrader (7 or 8) ? :)
no
no
I know that, you know that, that user knows that, we all know that ... :)
But the logic of that question is strange : I can not believe that that user does not know that too, and if none of the mq4/5 code can run on any on the nt platforms, then where did his question come from?