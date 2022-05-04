Wave Trend Oscillator Formula?
I found one similar indicator (attached) but for MT4 only sorry -
Files:
Sergey Golubev:
I found one similar indicator (attached) but for MT4 only sorry -
it looks right, thanks!!
yes, it's intended to be the basis for new EAs, on the MT4 platform, I will study it carefully to see how it can be improved...
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS #:
yes, it's intended to be the basis for new EAs, on the MT4 platform, I will study it carefully to see how it can be improved...
it looks right, thanks!!
yes, it's intended to be the basis for new EAs, on the MT4 platform, I will study it carefully to see how it can be improved...
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS #:
yes, it's intended to be the basis for new EAs, on the MT4 platform, I will study it carefully to see how it can be improved...
it looks right, thanks!!
yes, it's intended to be the basis for new EAs, on the MT4 platform, I will study it carefully to see how it can be improved...
Did you improve it?
Hi!
Has anyone managed to convert this indicator for MT5 and can share it?
Thank you !
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Does anyone know the basis for the Wave Trend Oscillator Formula?
Some clients want this for the MT4/5 platforms, personally I don't believe it's any better than other indicators, but that's what clients want, sounds like an overhyped indicator to me
it's a formula based on emas, therefore it's a momentum indicator, but I may be able to improve it, or at least add false signal filters