Wave Trend Oscillator Formula?

New comment
 

Does anyone know the basis for the Wave Trend Oscillator Formula?

Some clients want this for the MT4/5 platforms,   personally I don't believe it's any better than other indicators,   but that's what clients want, sounds like an overhyped indicator to me

it's a formula based on emas, therefore it's a momentum indicator, but I may be able to improve it, or at least add false signal filters

 

I found one similar indicator (attached) but for MT4 only sorry - 

Trend Wave

Files:
trend-wave-oscillator.mq4  16 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

I found one similar indicator (attached) but for MT4 only sorry - 


it looks right,  thanks!!

yes, it's intended to be the basis for new EAs,  on the MT4 platform, I will study it carefully to see how it can be improved...

 
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS #:

it looks right,  thanks!!

yes, it's intended to be the basis for new EAs,  on the MT4 platform, I will study it carefully to see how it can be improved...

GEORGIOS VERGAKIS #:

it looks right,  thanks!!

yes, it's intended to be the basis for new EAs,  on the MT4 platform, I will study it carefully to see how it can be improved...

Did you improve it?

 

Hi!

Has anyone managed to convert this indicator for MT5 and can share it?

Thank you !

 
alain7890 #:

Hi!

Has anyone managed to convert this indicator for MT5 and can share it?

Thank you !

Yes auto convert and add 3 lines of code manually recompile done working.

For free mhhm ask mladen or some else good luck.

Files:
sc.png  99 kb
New comment