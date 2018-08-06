coding problem with repaint
jing555: can somebody help me to find the code which make this indicator repaint?
- You are counting up. Computing value1 for current bar, then using it in the next bar's computation. Using future values in past values.
- You are computing all bars per tick.
How to do your lookbacks correctly.
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Start using the new Event Handling Functions.
Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics- MQL4 Reference
You should stop using the old IndicatorCounted and start using the new Event Handling Functions - Functions - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
How to do your lookbacks correctly.
jing555:
can somebody help me to find the code which make this indicator repaint? maybe the two loops, one calculation from right and one calculation from left ?
Hi,
I'm just begin to learn mt4 coding. I try to understand now why this indicator repaint.. In the code I can not find code which recalculat the past or stange future function..
can somebody help me to find the code which make this indicator repaint? maybe the two loops, one calculation from right and one calculation from left ?
thanks
Try in line for ( int i= 0 ; i< Bars ; i++) and the line for (i= Bars ; i>= 0 ; i--) "Bars" replace with "limit".
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Hi,
I'm just begin to learn mt4 coding. I try to understand now why this indicator repaint.. In the code I can not find code which recalculat the past or stange future function..
can somebody help me to find the code which make this indicator repaint? maybe the two loops, one calculation from right and one calculation from left ?
thanks