Scripts: StatementToGraph

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StatementToGraph:

Graphic displaying of the statement, carring of a data from the *.htm table to the graph, for the convenience of analysis.

Author: Денис Орлов

 

GREAT JOB!! very useful

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Very nice! Thank you. Happy new year !

 

I tried to use your script but no luck. I followed all your instructions but it's still failed. Don't know why. I noticed the error shown as below. Your advice is really appreciated.


error 1


error2

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