Common Error
Hi, Can any one explain this problem ? These Orders were done by EA. Thanks.
- How to fix a failed [Common error]
- Still can't calculate indicator's past values..
- Maximum number of order Buy.
Common error is usually network connection problems. Once the terminal reconnects and receives a new tick the EA should have resent the order (if properly coded to recover.)
whroeder1:The connection is ok. What I thought is maybe the 2 Orders are set at the same time. But m not sure.
Common error is usually network connection problems. Once the terminal reconnects and receives a new tick the EA should have resent the order (if properly coded to recover.)
Common error is usually network connection problems. Once the terminal reconnects and receives a new tick the EA should have resent the order (if properly coded to recover.)
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