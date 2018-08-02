Common Error

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Hi, Can any one explain this problem ? These Orders were done by EA. Thanks.msg_journal
 
Common error is usually network connection problems. Once the terminal reconnects and receives a new tick the EA should have resent the order (if properly coded to recover.)
 
whroeder1:
Common error is usually network connection problems. Once the terminal reconnects and receives a new tick the EA should have resent the order (if properly coded to recover.)
The connection is ok. What I thought is maybe the 2 Orders are set at the same time. But m not sure.
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