sell stop and gaps

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is this really happened ?sellstop activated through the weekly gap of 100 pip?

sell stop activation 

 
hadher ramadhan:

is this really happened ?sellstop activated through the weekly gap of 100 pip?

 

I can't see how that would happen with any broker.

The only time this happens is in the strategy tester as it doesn't seem to check if the price was actually available.

 
It happens with pending and TP/SL orders in tester. For more accurate back test, do not use pending and TP/SL orders and substitute with your own logic.
 
Keith Watford:

I can't see how that would happen with any broker.

The only time this happens is in the strategy tester as it doesn't seem to check if the price was actually available.

exactly it was a strategy tester i found it when was trying to find the cause of error 131 

 
Enrique Dangeroux:
It happens with pending and TP/SL orders in tester. For more accurate back test, do not use pending and TP/SL orders and substitute with your own logic.

but what if my strategy depend mainly in pending orders?

 
hadher ramadhan:

exactly it was a strategy tester i found it when was trying to find the cause of error 131 

In future, please remember to specify if the result that you are discussing is from the strategy tester.

 
Keith Watford:

In future, please remember to specify if the result that you are discussing is from the strategy tester.

ok sir thanks 

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