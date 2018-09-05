Using dynamic RSI in a script
Skowi:
Hello,
I would like to set Bollinger Bands on RSI in order to make a dynamic RSI in a script. I am stucked, I have these two function : iRSI and IBands but I dont know how to cross both.
Help me please !
If you need a solution in the code, it is important that the second indicator has an OnCalculate of the following form:
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[])But if you have a custom indicator, then it can be done only in MT5.
Sorry I just would like to know how to apply iBands() on iRSI()
Skowi:
Sorry I just would like to know how to apply iBands() on iRSI()
Sorry I just would like to know how to apply iBands() on iRSI()
For MT4:
//--- indicator buffers double RSIBuffer[]; double LowerBuffer[]; double UpperBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,RSIBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,LowerBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(2,UpperBuffer); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int begin=!prev_calculated?rates_total-RSIPeriod-1:rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- for(int i=begin;i>=0;i--) RSIBuffer[i]=iRSI(_Symbol,_Period,RSIPeriod,PRICE_CLOSE,i); //--- begin=!prev_calculated?rates_total-RSIPeriod-BandsPeriod-2:rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- for(int i=begin;i>=0;i--) { LowerBuffer[i]=iBandsOnArray(RSIBuffer,0,BandsPeriod,Deviation,0,MODE_LOWER,i); } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
For MT5:
//--- int handleRSI,handleBands; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,RSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,UpperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,LowerBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); if((handleRSI=iRSI(_Symbol,_Period,RSIPeriod,PRICE_CLOSE))==INVALID_HANDLE || (handleBands=iBands(_Symbol,_Period,BandsPeriod,0,Deviation,handleRSI))==INVALID_HANDLE) return(INIT_FAILED); ArraySetAsSeries(RSIBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(UpperBuffer,true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- int toCopy=!prev_calculated?rates_total-RSIPeriod:rates_total-prev_calculated+1; if(CopyBuffer(handleRSI,0,0,toCopy,RSIBuffer)!=toCopy || CopyBuffer(handleBands,1,0,toCopy,UpperBuffer)!=toCopy) return(0); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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Hello,
I would like to set Bollinger Bands on RSI in order to make a dynamic RSI in a script. I am stucked, I have these two function : iRSI and IBands but I dont know how to cross both.
Help me please !