Indicator setting-TPO+ Help!
Is there a way to set setting/or change code so it will show more than 12days of ranges. Currently, it does show only 12 days on H1
Files:
TPO-v3.mq4 19 kb
- ***IFibonacci indicator$$$
- Experts: AllMinutes - Free-of-Holes Charts
- How can I read this ?
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