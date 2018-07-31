Market Tab Number
I think this number represents the current loaded products in the Market tab of the terminal, but it only goes up to 74 as I checked in a few platforms of my own.
I wonder if there is a way to clear this. I see absolutely no reason why MT4 would care to let people know how many Marketplace programs are loaded, lol. Makes no sense whatsoever.
Contact the Service Desk with your suggestion, even though I don't think they will bother for such a thing.
I always thought those represented new market products.
Just like the number at Mailbox.
- www.metatrader5.com
It's total of new published products in the market. It will be cleared after you open market.
Delete mql4.market.en.dat in C:\Users\you\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community.
Hi Kypa,
It looks like this method works as long as I don't click into the Market tab after, then the number populates again. Thank you!!
It's total of new published products in the market. It will be cleared after you open market.
Hi Aleksey,
I navigated to the Market tab already before I posted this thinking it might clear and it never did. Unless you have another definition of opening the market other than that.
You can switch to Linux, or Mac then it will be gone.
You can switch to Linux, or Mac then it will be gone.
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Hi,
Does anyone know what the little red number means in the Market tab of MT4 and how to clear it?
Thanks,
Volcom