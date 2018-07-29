How significant is the correlation between MQL5 syntax/structure & that of C++?
Furthermore, how many iterations behind C++2017 standards could MQL5's current state be considered?
This might help:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/210326#comment_5444848
Is it a continuous effort - do they have milestones for pushing enhancements - etc.?
I have no insights, but I can show you the release dates for the past several builds. This suggests that MT5 is being actively developed.
Furthermore, how many iterations behind C++2017 standards could MQL5's current state be considered?
The reason I pose the questions, is because I'm learning C++ for professional development reasons, and expected to be able to translate much of that learning into workable MQL5 code - but something as trivial as initializing a variable like so:
Is complete gibberish in the MQL5 compiler's opinion, which was pretty disheartening.
Also, in all the MQL5 code I've been reading, I don't see any usage of vectors, which suggests they're also something MQL5 doesn't recognize.
Lastly, just wondering if anyone out there has any insight on MetaTrader's intentions RE: MQL5's on-going development.
Is it a continuous effort - do they have milestones for pushing enhancements - etc.?
From the reference docs:
Cheers
Perfectly irrelevant :
// initialization of variables #include <iostream> using namespace std; int main () { int a=5; // initial value: 5 int b(3); // initial value: 3 int c{2}; // initial value: 2 int result; // initial value undetermined a = a + b; result = a - c; cout << result; return 0; }
Do without.
This might help:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/210326#comment_5444848
I have no insights, but I can show you the release dates for the past several builds. This suggests that MT5 is being actively developed.
Can't believe I missed that thread - thanks for linking to it & thanks for the insights
Cheers
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Furthermore, how many iterations behind C++2017 standards could MQL5's current state be considered?
The reason I pose the questions, is because I'm learning C++ for professional development reasons, and expected to be able to translate much of that learning into workable MQL5 code - but something as trivial as initializing a variable like so:
Is complete gibberish in the MQL5 compiler's opinion, which was pretty disheartening.
Also, in all the MQL5 code I've been reading, I don't see any usage of vectors, which suggests they're also something MQL5 doesn't recognize.
Lastly, just wondering if anyone out there has any insight on MetaTrader's intentions RE: MQL5's on-going development.
Is it a continuous effort - do they have milestones for pushing enhancements - etc.?
From the reference docs:
Cheers