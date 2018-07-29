How significant is the correlation between MQL5 syntax/structure & that of C++?

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Furthermore, how many iterations behind C++2017 standards could MQL5's current state be considered?


The reason I pose the questions, is because I'm learning C++ for professional development reasons, and expected to be able to translate much of that learning into workable MQL5 code - but something as trivial as initializing a variable like so:

int cool_number {69};


Is complete gibberish in the MQL5 compiler's opinion, which was pretty disheartening.

Also, in all the MQL5 code I've been reading, I don't see any usage of vectors, which suggests they're also something MQL5 doesn't recognize.


Lastly, just wondering if anyone out there has any insight on MetaTrader's intentions RE: MQL5's on-going development. 

Is it a continuous effort - do they have milestones for pushing enhancements - etc.?


From the reference docs:

Syntax
As to the syntax, THE MQL5 language for programming trading strategies is very much similar to the
C++ programming language, except for some features:
· no address arithmetic;
· no goto operator;
· an anonymous enumeration can't be declared;
· no multiple inheritance.



Cheers

 
ratracesurvivor:

Furthermore, how many iterations behind C++2017 standards could MQL5's current state be considered?

This might help:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/210326#comment_5444848


Lastly, just wondering if anyone out there has any insight on MetaTrader's intentions RE: MQL5's on-going development. 

Is it a continuous effort - do they have milestones for pushing enhancements - etc.?

I have no insights, but I can show you the release dates for the past several builds. This suggests that MT5 is being actively developed.

MT5 Releases

 
ratracesurvivor:

Furthermore, how many iterations behind C++2017 standards could MQL5's current state be considered?


The reason I pose the questions, is because I'm learning C++ for professional development reasons, and expected to be able to translate much of that learning into workable MQL5 code - but something as trivial as initializing a variable like so:


Is complete gibberish in the MQL5 compiler's opinion, which was pretty disheartening.

Also, in all the MQL5 code I've been reading, I don't see any usage of vectors, which suggests they're also something MQL5 doesn't recognize.


Lastly, just wondering if anyone out there has any insight on MetaTrader's intentions RE: MQL5's on-going development. 

Is it a continuous effort - do they have milestones for pushing enhancements - etc.?


From the reference docs:



Cheers

Perfectly irrelevant : 

// initialization of variables

#include <iostream>
using namespace std;

int main ()
{
  int a=5;               // initial value: 5
  int b(3);              // initial value: 3
  int c{2};              // initial value: 2
  int result;            // initial value undetermined

  a = a + b;
  result = a - c;
  cout << result;

  return 0;
}

Do without.

 
Anthony Garot:

This might help:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/210326#comment_5444848


I have no insights, but I can show you the release dates for the past several builds. This suggests that MT5 is being actively developed.



Can't believe I missed that thread - thanks for linking to it & thanks for the insights

Cheers

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