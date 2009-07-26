Indicators: Pretty T3
& here's the pretty pict of Pretty t3 (in case if LK don't wanna share picture)
& here's the pretty pict of Pretty t3 (in case if LK don't wanna share picture)
;) I was just to lasy too convert it to white backgrond (what is a requtmet for publishing). Besides, the color sheme was chosen with black backgrond in mind.
Like this:
;) I was just to lasy too convert it to white backgrond (what is a requtmet for publishing). Besides, the color sheme was chosen with black backgrond in mind.
So... did I get this right: you made an indicator that shows a moving average, using objects, with changing colours-and again: to visualize a moving average. And then you publish it here.
But you've been too lazy to make a screenshot with a white background!?
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Pretty T3:
Author: LastViking