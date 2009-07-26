Indicators: Pretty T3

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Pretty T3:

Colorfull T3 MA

Author: LastViking

[Deleted]  

& here's the pretty pict of Pretty t3 (in case if LK don't wanna share picture)

 
fxxx:

& here's the pretty pict of Pretty t3 (in case if LK don't wanna share picture)

;) I was just to lasy too convert it to white backgrond (what is a requtmet for publishing). Besides, the color sheme was chosen with black backgrond in mind.

Like this:


 
LastViking:

;) I was just to lasy too convert it to white backgrond (what is a requtmet for publishing). Besides, the color sheme was chosen with black backgrond in mind.

So... did I get this right: you made an indicator that shows a moving average, using objects, with changing colours-and again: to visualize a moving average. And then you publish it here.

But you've been too lazy to make a screenshot with a white background!?

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