Indicators: Spectrometr_Separate - page 2
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привет я знаю, что цветные полосы являются 8 специальностям, не могли бы вы сказать мне, какой цвет какой? т.е. красный евро, желтый ... ?? Благодарю тебя, мой адрес почты: sweetooth19541@yahoo.ca, в надежде услышать от вас скоро, спасибо заранее Паоло, большой индикатор кстати
Price action is a combination of cicles the spectrometer separate them, as you can see when the cicles go in the same direction the price goes in that direction bigger the combination of cicles bigger the moviment, bigger the cicles combined bigger the amplitude of the moviment.
Price action is a combination of cicles the spectrometer separate them, as you can see when the cicles go in the same direction the price goes in that direction bigger the combination of cicles bigger the moviment, bigger the cicles combined bigger the amplitude of the moviment.
Well, the indicator displays sine waves from the result of FFT, but IMHO that gives you no useful information about the price, as the periods are determined by the sample length. The usual way of using the FFT is creating the spectrum, then some operations on it (depends on what you look for) and applying the inverse FFT to see the result.
Well, the indicator displays sine waves from the result of FFT, but IMHO that gives you no useful information about the price, as the periods are determined by the sample length. The usual way of using the FFT is creating the spectrum, then some operations on it (depends on what you look for) and applying the inverse FFT to see the result.
Even though it does not use the ifft even when the composite cycle option is set to true, but did you try that option? Depending on the chosen cycles some interesting results can be produced
PS: it is probably better to use Goertzel browser instead
Even though it does not use the ifft even when the composite cycle option is set to true, but did you try that option? Depending on the chosen cycles some interesting results can be produced
PS: it is probably better to use Goertzel browser instead
I did not try, but from your screenshot I assume the composite option superposes some of the harmonics into a single curve. Yes, it is a sort of smoothing, absolutely (though the extrapolation into the next period is misleading).
I did not try, but from your screenshot I assume the composite option superposes some of the harmonics into a single curve. Yes, it is a sort of smoothing, absolutely (though the extrapolation into the next period is misleading).