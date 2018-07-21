Anyone know this indicator ?? that yellow indicator ?

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yellow
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seems like TMA bands of sorts. Beware that is repaints/recalculates. So looking at the past is not that useful.
 
Shailesh Mishra:
seems like TMA bands of sorts. Beware that is repaints/recalculates. So looking at the past is not that useful.
Tma band ok . . Tq 😄
 
apoujang:

it can also be a Moving Average channel of High and Low with bands.

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

it can also be a Moving Average channel of High and Low with bands.

Umm maybe. . 🤔😲
 
Shailesh Mishra:
seems like TMA bands of sorts. Beware that is repaints/recalculates. So looking at the past is not that useful.
 
Center of Gravity (repaint) with ATR or Bollenger bands.
 
whroeder1:
Center of Gravity (repaint) with ATR or Bollenger bands.

Center of Gravity is very close. .  :D

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