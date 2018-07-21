Anyone know this indicator ?? that yellow indicator ?
Files:
aaa.png 25 kb
seems like TMA bands of sorts. Beware that is repaints/recalculates. So looking at the past is not that useful.
Shailesh Mishra:Tma band ok . . Tq 😄
seems like TMA bands of sorts. Beware that is repaints/recalculates. So looking at the past is not that useful.
seems like TMA bands of sorts. Beware that is repaints/recalculates. So looking at the past is not that useful.
apoujang:
it can also be a Moving Average channel of High and Low with bands.
Chris Mukengeshayi:Umm maybe. . 🤔😲
it can also be a Moving Average channel of High and Low with bands.
Shailesh Mishra:
seems like TMA bands of sorts. Beware that is repaints/recalculates. So looking at the past is not that useful.
seems like TMA bands of sorts. Beware that is repaints/recalculates. So looking at the past is not that useful.
Center of Gravity (repaint) with ATR or Bollenger bands.
whroeder1:
Center of Gravity (repaint) with ATR or Bollenger bands.
Center of Gravity (repaint) with ATR or Bollenger bands.
Center of Gravity is very close. . :D
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