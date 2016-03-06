Experts: NirvamanImax - page 3
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Hello Nirvaman, I guess the idea of 'trailing stop' kind of appealed you. I hope you dont mind of my suggestions. Since trading at such a short period like M1, SL&TP has to be dynamic. As long as the entry points are 51 % positive than keeping loses at the min level is crutiualy important. As an example, after the entry point surfing at the positive side has to be ended definately with a result of plus. Either its 0 pip 1pip. While forwardtesting with your code, unfortunately, many time I have experienced trades that couple of times turned from plus to minus then plus again and 50% of time ended minus. For dynamic exiting appliying 20 LWMA (or EMA) Low and High both on the same chart and use long exit at cross of a 20 LWMA Low period, for the short exit at the cross of a 20 LWMA High period. Therefore, once we are at the positive territory depending on the slope (speed) after cople of munites trade becomes safe from minus result.For the profit target may be placed three choices depending on the trade period average of the optimized results. If you like we can discuss more over via mail.. thanks again in advance for your nice work and precious time.
Hubexde wrote:
Hello, nirvaman, congratulation to your EA which handle with Laguerre Data Distribution. One question please: is it necessary to adjust some parameter of HA or imax3..? You wrote that you plan to put TS on the EA. That is a good idea. The list above listed
TrailingStop=40
TrailingStop,F=1
TrailingStop,1=0
TrailingStop,2=1
TrailingStop,3=50
but there ist no parameter entry in the EA. Can you please put in on?
When I think about popular Distributions of Data I found the Bernoulli Data Distribution. I will test to bring this concept to course moving.
Hello, Nirvaman, I tested your EA with trailingstop but it does not work. Therefore I put one functionable EA on it and you can see the result: during my testings I optimize the parameter and got a smaller profit but less risk. That I can see: optimizing for a small period will not give good results for long periods and vice versa. If we use TS and optimizing for a short period that can be one way ...
I enclose your EA with one TS: NirvamanImaxTS
thx. I dont have problems with that. excelent job. I think my trailing has lot of failures so yours will be a nice add to this code. i will try it
Hello Nirvaman, I guess the idea of 'trailing stop' kind of appealed you. I hope you dont mind of my suggestions. Since trading at such a short period like M1, SL&TP has to be dynamic. As long as the entry points are 51 % positive than keeping loses at the min level is crutiualy important. As an example, after the entry point surfing at the positive side has to be ended definately with a result of plus. Either its 0 pip 1pip. While forwardtesting with your code, unfortunately, many time I have experienced trades that couple of times turned from plus to minus then plus again and 50% of time ended minus. For dynamic exiting appliying 20 LWMA (or EMA) Low and High both on the same chart and use long exit at cross of a 20 LWMA Low period, for the short exit at the cross of a 20 LWMA High period. Therefore, once we are at the positive territory depending on the slope (speed) after cople of munites trade becomes safe from minus result.For the profit target may be placed three choices depending on the trade period average of the optimized results. If you like we can discuss more over via mail.. thanks again in advance for your nice work and precious time.
Hubexde wrote:
Hello, nirvaman, congratulation to your EA which handle with Laguerre Data Distribution. One question please: is it necessary to adjust some parameter of HA or imax3..? You wrote that you plan to put TS on the EA. That is a good idea. The list above listed
TrailingStop=40
TrailingStop,F=1
TrailingStop,1=0
TrailingStop,2=1
TrailingStop,3=50
but there ist no parameter entry in the EA. Can you please put in on?
When I think about popular Distributions of Data I found the Bernoulli Data Distribution. I will test to bring this concept to course moving.
Hello, Nirvaman, I tested your EA with trailingstop but it does not work. Therefore I put one functionable EA on it and you can see the result: during my testings I optimize the parameter and got a smaller profit but less risk. That I can see: optimizing for a small period will not give good results for long periods and vice versa. If we use TS and optimizing for a short period that can be one way ...
I enclose your EA with one TS: NirvamanImaxTS
awsome job. thx again
it's absurd to test an EA only on one week .............
normally i take at least one year to may include some different situations :-)))))))))))))
take in account that one economic cycle is 5 year...
Hello Nirvaman, I guess the idea of 'trailing stop' kind of appealed you. I hope you dont mind of my suggestions. Since trading at such a short period like M1, SL&TP has to be dynamic. As long as the entry points are 51 % positive than keeping loses at the min level is crutiualy important. As an example, after the entry point surfing at the positive side has to be ended definately with a result of plus. Either its 0 pip 1pip. While forwardtesting with your code, unfortunately, many time I have experienced trades that couple of times turned from plus to minus then plus again and 50% of time ended minus. For dynamic exiting appliying 20 LWMA (or EMA) Low and High both on the same chart and use long exit at cross of a 20 LWMA Low period, for the short exit at the cross of a 20 LWMA High period. Therefore, once we are at the positive territory depending on the slope (speed) after cople of munites trade becomes safe from minus result.For the profit target may be placed three choices depending on the trade period average of the optimized results. If you like we can discuss more over via mail.. thanks again in advance for your nice work and precious time.
Hubexde wrote:
Hello, nirvaman, congratulation to your EA which handle with Laguerre Data Distribution. One question please: is it necessary to adjust some parameter of HA or imax3..? You wrote that you plan to put TS on the EA. That is a good idea. The list above listed
TrailingStop=40
TrailingStop,F=1
TrailingStop,1=0
TrailingStop,2=1
TrailingStop,3=50
but there ist no parameter entry in the EA. Can you please put in on?
When I think about popular Distributions of Data I found the Bernoulli Data Distribution. I will test to bring this concept to course moving.
Hello, Nirvaman, I tested your EA with trailingstop but it does not work. Therefore I put one functionable EA on it and you can see the result: during my testings I optimize the parameter and got a smaller profit but less risk. That I can see: optimizing for a small period will not give good results for long periods and vice versa. If we use TS and optimizing for a short period that can be one way ...
I enclose your EA with one TS: NirvamanImaxTS
thx. I dont have problems with that. excelent job. I think my trailing has lot of failures so yours will be a nice add to this code. i will try it
Hi Nirv,
Can you make this work on a micro account and ready for download to MT4 EA. I have tried but I'm no programmer, yet.
hi,
where can i find the file heikin_ashi_smoothed.mq4? many thanks for this code