Experts: Fractal ZigZag Expert - page 2

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Hello mtaheri,

I'm newbie in FX. I've test the Fractral zig zag and It's one of the greatest EA I have seen. Unfortunately,have same problem. Buying all in uptrend but NO selling in downtrend. If you have solved the problem, can you share with me?. You can e-mail me on Ibrahim8900@Yahoo.com. Thanks in advance.

 

Hi,

I tried running this EA on its default settings, but no equity or balance lines.

Any help would be most appreciated.

Thanks.

Dave.

 

InitialSetings in Expert


INITIAL (and wrong !)


Corection for correct Check Orders (buy and sell now if it is the right Trend)

CORRECT !



Initial Trend MUST TO BE =0 ; JUST FOR BUY !!!


MAKE THE CORRECTION ON EA !

 
Mark Harding:

Hi Collector.

It looks great.

Is this error a problem ?

2006.08.03 23:23:24 Fractal ZigZag Expert EURUSD,H1: SetIndexBuffer function must be called from custom indicator only

Thanks in advance...

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