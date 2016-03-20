Experts: Fractal ZigZag Expert - page 2
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Hello mtaheri,
I'm newbie in FX. I've test the Fractral zig zag and It's one of the greatest EA I have seen. Unfortunately,have same problem. Buying all in uptrend but NO selling in downtrend. If you have solved the problem, can you share with me?. You can e-mail me on Ibrahim8900@Yahoo.com. Thanks in advance.
Hi,
I tried running this EA on its default settings, but no equity or balance lines.
Any help would be most appreciated.
Thanks.
Dave.
INITIAL (and wrong !)
CORRECT !
Initial Trend MUST TO BE =0 ;
MAKE THE CORRECTION ON EA !
Hi Collector.
It looks great.
Is this error a problem ?
2006.08.03 23:23:24 Fractal ZigZag Expert EURUSD,H1: SetIndexBuffer function must be called from custom indicator only
Thanks in advance...